Tokyo stocks end lower on economic recovery fears, COVID-19 surge

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday for the fourth consecutive trading session as fears of a sluggish economic recovery in the United States and a rapid surge of COVID-19 infections in the Japanese capital dampened market sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 350.34 points, or 1.25 percent, from Friday at 27,652.74. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 25.06 points, or 1.30 percent, lower at 1,907.13. Every industry category lost ground except for pharmaceuticals. Major decliners were led by air transportation, iron and steel, ...