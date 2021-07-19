Japan gov't retains economic view as virus steps continue to weigh

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Monday maintained its view that the country's economy has seen increased weakness in some sectors in its latest monthly economic assessment, as measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus continued to weigh on consumption in July. The economy is showing "further" weakness in some components and remains in a severe situation due to the pandemic, the Cabinet Office said, employing the same wording for the third straight month after downgrading the evaluation in May. The government's latest view on the overall economic situation came after Tokyo entered a fourth stat...