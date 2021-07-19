Taiwan gov't approves production of 1st local COVID-19 vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

The Taiwan government approved on Monday the production and emergency use of the first locally developed COVID-19 vaccine, a landmark event in the self-ruled island's fight against the deadly coronavirus. Food and Drug Administration Director General Wu Shou-mei, speaking to the press at the Central Epidemic Command Center, also said that the vaccine produced by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. should gradually become available starting next month. "(Medigen) is designed for people aged over 20 who will get two shots 28 days apart," Wu said. The Taiwan-based biopharmaceutical company announced ...