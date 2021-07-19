U.S., Japan, other allies condemn China over cyberattacks

Newsfrom Japan

The United States on Monday condemned China for using "contract hackers" to conduct cyberattacks, and said Japan, NATO, the European Union and others are similarly critical of Beijing's "malicious" activity in cyberspace. The U.S. government also said that, along with its allies and partners, it has formally attributed an attack exploiting the vulnerabilities of Microsoft Corp.'s Exchange Server email software, which came to light in March, to actors affiliated with China's Ministry of State Security, an intelligence agency. "The United States and countries around the world are holding the Peo...