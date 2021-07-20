Tokyo stocks open lower as Wall St. plunges on COVID-19 scare

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight plunges on Wall Street as sentiment was hurt by fears of a rise in coronavirus variant cases globally. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 241.28 points, or 0.87 percent, from Monday to 27,411.46. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 19.42 points, or 1.02 percent, at 1,887.71. Decliners were led by mining, air transportation, and oil and coal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.53-54 yen compared with 109.40-50 yen in New York and 109.8...