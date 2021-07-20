Nikkei sags to 6-month low in morning on COVID variant concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Tuesday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly falling to its lowest level in more than six months on concerns over the impact of the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant on the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 88.22 points, or 0.32 percent, from Monday to 27,564.52. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.13 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,899.00. Decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and real estate issues.