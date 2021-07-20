Japan's Sugi Pharmacy ties up with Vietnam's Omicare

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese drug chain operator Sugi Pharmacy Co. has teamed up with Vietnamese peer Omicare Joint Stock Company to help the Hanoi-based startup expand its business in the Southeast Asian country. The companies have agreed to share managerial and operational know-how, supply and develop products centered on healthcare and beauty care and cooperate on general issues regarding the healthcare system in Japan, said Sugi Holdings Co., the parent of Sugi Pharmacy. Omicare is also allowed to use Sugi Pharmacy's trademarks in Vietnam. They are considering a possible capital alliance in the future as well...