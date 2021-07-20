Tokyo stocks end lower on COVID-19 economic recovery concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday for the fifth consecutive trading day, with the Nikkei index briefly falling to a six-month low, as a recent surge in Delta variant coronavirus cases fueled fears of a slowdown in global economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 264.58 points, or 0.96 percent, from Monday at 27,388.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 18.24 points, or 0.96 percent, lower at 1,888.89. Decliners were led by mining, real estate and nonferrous metal issues.