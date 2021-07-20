Chunichi Shimbun to provide COVID-19 coverage in multiple languages

Newsfrom Japan

Media group Chunichi Shimbun Co. said Tuesday that it will make part of its COVID-19 coverage in central Japan and Tokyo available in multiple languages in two of its news websites. The project, which will feature translations of articles on the websites of daily newspapers the Chunichi Shimbun and the Tokyo Shimbun, aims to provide essential information to foreigners regarding the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release. As of June 2020, around 70 percent of Japan's 2.88 million foreign residents live within areas covering Tokyo and 15 other prefectures where the two publications a...