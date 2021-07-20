More Japanese biz leaders shun Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Economy Sports Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The list of Japanese business leaders skipping the opening ceremony of the unconventional Tokyo Olympics this week expanded on Tuesday, joined by top-tier sponsor Panasonic Corp. and the country's three major business organizations. The additions underscore more corporate executives taking a step back from the sporting event held under the coronavirus pandemic and public unease, walking a thin line trying to avoid reputational damage to their companies. Top-tier sponsor Panasonic said CEO Yuki Kusumi will not attend the ceremony on Friday to mark the opening of what could be an extravaganza wi...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Tokyo 2020