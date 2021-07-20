Takeda to import extra 50 mil. Moderna COVID-19 doses to Japan in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Tuesday it will import an additional 50 million doses of U.S. developer Moderna Inc.'s coronavirus vaccine from as early as the beginning of 2022. The additional doses, to be provided based on a three-way agreement with Moderna and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, will bring the total number of doses of the vaccine to 100 million. Takeda handles the sale and distribution of the vaccine in Japan. Takeda said the agreement "includes the potential to secure and supply vaccines corresponding to COVID-19 variants or booster products, should they be s...