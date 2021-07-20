Japan's total No. of fighter jet scrambles reaches 30,000

Newsfrom Japan

Japan has scrambled fighter jets against aircraft approaching its airspace a total of 30,000 times since the Air Self-Defense Force began its mission in 1958, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday. The figure reached the milestone on Monday after hitting 20,000 in 2006 and 10,000 in 1983, according to the ministry. "The number of scrambles in response to Chinese aircraft has increased enormously and the pace is quickening," a Defense Ministry official said. Scrambles by ASDF jets against Chinese aircraft have surged since around 2012 when the Japanese government brought the Senkaku Islands in the ...