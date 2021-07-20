Amazon founder Bezos' company succeeds in unpiloted civilian flight

Newsfrom Japan

Amazon.com Inc. founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos on Tuesday flew to the edge of space aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private space company, making it the world's first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The around 10-minute trip, using Blue Origin LLC's New Shepard rocket system, came as the race for commercial space travel has been intensifying among billionaires. Bezos was joined by his younger brother Mark Bezos as well as Wally Funk, a former astronaut trainee decades ago who has now become the oldest person to reach space at age 82, and Oliver Daemen, wh...