Tokyo stocks open higher after 5-day sell-off on strong Wall St.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday as investors picked up battered shares after five straight sessions of losses following an overnight rebound on Wall Street. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 302.62 points, or 1.10 percent, from Tuesday to 27,690.78. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 21.65 points, or 1.15 percent, at 1,910.54. Every industry category gained ground, led by marine transportation, nonferrous metal, and iron and steel issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.91-92 yen compared with ...