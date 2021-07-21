N. Korea buys leaf tobacco from China in June despite nonsmoking law

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea has continued to import leaf tobacco from China, according to the Chinese government, even though Pyongyang has banned smoking nationwide in public places since late last year. North Korea has closed its borders with China and Russia since early 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but the latest data, released Tuesday, indicates cigarettes are deemed a necessity in North Korea that must be imported amid limited trade. Analysts say the country's state-run companies have bought leaf tobacco from China, with total sales accounting for around 30 percent of China's exports of ...