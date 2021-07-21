Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. gains, buybacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Wednesday morning as sentiment was lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street, while buybacks on the Japanese market kicked in following a five-day losing streak. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 135.59 points, or 0.50 percent, from Tuesday to 27,523.75. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 16.72 points, or 0.89 percent, at 1,905.61. Gainers were led by marine transportation, metal product, and transportation equipment issues.