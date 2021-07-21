BOJ members debate need to be neutral in helping climate efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan policymakers debated the need to ensure market neutrality when the central bank throws support behind private-sector efforts to combat climate change, minutes of a June policy meeting showed Wednesday. According to the minutes, many members agreed that it was time for the BOJ to examine what it can do without overstepping its mandate to support the economy as other central banks also explore responses to climate change. At the June 17-18 meeting, the BOJ decided to launch a program to provide funds to financial institutions for loans and investments aimed at addressing climate ch...