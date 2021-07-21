Honda to temporarily halt plant in central Japan amid chip crunch

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. said Wednesday it will temporarily halt production at a central Japan plant for five days in early August due to a global semiconductor shortage, which would cut output by an estimated 10,000 vehicles. The automaker said it will make up for the lost output at its Suzuka plant in Mie Prefecture from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6 by running the production lines on holidays from September. At the factory, Honda produces around 2,000 units per day, including N-Box minivehicles and Fit compact cars. Toyota Motor Corp., meanwhile, has said it will scale back production at its Takaoka plant in Toy...