Kureha to build new PVDF plant in China amid robust demand

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese chemical company Kureha Corp. will boost production of polyvinylidene fluoride, a synthetic polymer used in lithium-ion batteries, in China to cater to rapidly growing demand particularly from the automobile industry. Kureha (Changshu) Fluoropolymers Co., a wholly owned local unit of Kureha, will build a new plant capable of manufacturing about 10,000 tons a year of the material, known as PVDF, in an industrial park in the eastern city of Changshu, near Shanghai. The plant is due to be completed in the spring of 2024 and begin operations in the summer of that year to add to the produc...