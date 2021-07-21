Tokyo stocks end higher after 5-day losing streak on bargain hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday, snapping a five-day losing streak that saw the Nikkei index tumble to a six-month low as investors scooped up recently battered shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 159.84 points, or 0.58 percent, from Tuesday at 27,548.00. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 15.52 points, or 0.82 percent, higher at 1,904.41. Gainers were led by transportation equipment, metal product, and nonferrous metal issues.