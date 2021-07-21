Italy, Turkey to accept Japan's vaccine passport from next week

Newsfrom Japan

Five countries including Italy and Turkey have agreed to ease COVID-19 quarantine rules for travelers who have vaccine passports issued by Japan from next week, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. The other countries are Austria, Bulgaria and Poland, with Japan currently in negotiations with dozens more. The arrangement is one-way only, with Japan not recognizing similar certificates from those countries for the time being, a government official said in a press briefing. The vaccine passports, which municipalities will begin accepting applications for on Monday, will initially be in paper for...