Japan to raise FY 2030 renewables to meet carbon neutrality goal

Newsfrom Japan

Japan said Wednesday it will increase the percentage of renewables in the country's electricity generation to 36 to 38 percent in fiscal 2030, more than double the fiscal 2019 level, to meet its carbon neutrality goal in 2050. In a draft energy plan presented to a panel of experts on energy, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said it will retain the current target for nuclear power at 20 to 22 percent and significantly reduce dependence on thermal power to 41 percent, compared to the fiscal 2019 level of 75.7 percent. METI presented the latest targets as it is revising the country's s...