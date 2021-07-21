Visitors to Japan down 99.7% in June on continuing border controls

Newsfrom Japan

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in June was down 99.7 percent from the same month in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 due to tighter travel restrictions to prevent the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants, government data showed Wednesday. The figure fell to 9,300 in the reporting month, falling below 10,000 for the first time in four months, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. Japan continues to ban the entry of foreign travelers in principle amid COVID-19 infections. A resurgence of infections has pushed Tokyo to be placed under a fourth state of ...