H.K. public broadcaster RTHK bans use of "Taiwan's president"

Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK has banned its journalists from using terms that can might imply Taiwan's independence as a sovereign state, including "Taiwan's president," according to local media reports. The broadcaster's decision to strictly adhere to Beijing's "one-China" policy in reporting comes amid increasing pressure from Beijing on Hong Kong media to fall in line and behave much like mainland media. In an internal memo distributed on Tuesday, RTHK asked its journalists to maintain a "high degree of caution" when referring to Taiwan and to avoid using "inappropriate" words, such as...