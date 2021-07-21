Former top editor of pro-democracy Apple Daily arrested

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong's national security police on Wednesday arrested Apple Daily's former editor-in-chief Lam Man-chung on suspicion of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces, local media reported. Lam, 51, was arrested under the national security law imposed last year, according to a police statement. The pro-democracy newspaper ended its 26-year-run last month under pressure from Chinese and Hong Kong authorities. Shortly after Lam's arrest, the police also revoked the bail arrangements of former Apple Daily executives Chan Pui-man and Fung Wai-kong, who were arrested under the same law last month,...