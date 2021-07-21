Japan to tighten borders for arrivals from Myanmar, Iran

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Wednesday it will tighten border controls for visitors from some countries, including Myanmar and Iran, to prevent the spread of highly contagious new variants of the coronavirus. In a set of changes to border control measures taking effect Saturday, those arriving from Myanmar will be asked to stay in designated facilities for six days after arrival and take additional virus tests on the third and sixth days. Travelers from Iran, Oman, the U.S. states of Oklahoma and Missouri, and the Russian oblasts of Ivanovo and Vladimir will also be required to observe a three...