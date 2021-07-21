TEPCO not to restart nuclear plant hit by safety flaws until FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, a facility on the Sea of Japan coast plagued by security issues, will not be restarted until fiscal 2022 at the earliest, a new business plan released by its operator showed Wednesday. In the first revision of the document in four years, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. also outlined plans to invest up to 3 trillion yen ($27 billion) by fiscal 2030 for decarbonization efforts. The plan is designed to raise funds for compensation, decontamination and decommissioning following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. As in the previous plan formu...