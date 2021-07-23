Toyota to temporarily suspend Japan plant due to parts supply crunch

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it will suspend part of the production at its affiliate's plant in central Japan for a total of five days in late July and early August "due to a parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia." Operations at the Toyota Auto Body Co. plant in Aichi Prefecture will be suspended for two days next week and three days in the first week of August, the Japanese automaker said in a press release. The production line to be suspended manufactures five models, including the Alphard and Vellfire minivans. In Vietnam, COVID-19 infections have been r...