Newsfrom Japan

The websites of some businesses in Japan, the United States and Europe became temporarily difficult to access on Thursday due to a system glitch by U.S. firm Akamai Technologies Inc., but the problem has been solved. The internet disruption occurred in the early hours of Friday local time in Japan as the country braces for the official start of the Tokyo Olympics, with the opening ceremony scheduled later in the day amid high alert for possible cyberattacks.