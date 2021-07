Main events scheduled for July 26-Aug. 1

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for July 26-Aug. 1: July 26 (Mon) -- 5 years since mass murder at care home for mentally disabled in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture which left 19 residents dead. -- Municipalities to start accepting applications for COVID-19 vaccine passports. July 27 (Tues) -- No major events. July 28 (Wed) -- Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from July 15-16 policy meeting. July 29 (Thurs) -- No major events. July 30 (Fri) -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for June. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release rat...