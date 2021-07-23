Death toll rises to 51 after record-breaking rain in China's Henan

Newsfrom Japan

The death toll has risen to 51 after a record-breaking rainstorm hit Zhengzhou, the capital of China's central province of Henan, earlier this week, state-run media reported Friday. Local authorities have been making efforts to speed up water draining, solve the problem of communication and transportation disruptions as well as allocate and distribute materials in flood-stricken areas, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Many foreign companies, including Japan's major automaker Nissan Motor Co., have production facilities in Zhengzhou. Nissan said it resumed production at its factory in ...