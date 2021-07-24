Tokyo Olympic foreign journalists eager to see city amid COVID rules

Newsfrom Japan

Foreign journalists now in Tokyo for the Olympics have been jumping on the opportunity to join local tours quietly arranged for them by the organizing committee and the metropolitan government amid their COVID-19 restrictions. The tours are open to journalists and camera operators whose activities will be restricted within 14 days of their arrival in Japan. To avoid contact with the general public, they take participants on a private bus to visit sightseeing and cultural facilities outside of business hours. The popular programs were planned after the foreign press requested that the Olympic o...