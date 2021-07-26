Tokyo stocks open sharply higher after Dow ends at record high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street late last week that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average rise to a record high on a slew of favorable earnings reports. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 465.00 points, or 1.69 percent, from Wednesday to 28,013.00. Japanese markets were closed Thursday and Friday for national holidays. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 32.25 points, or 1.69 percent, at 1,936.66. Every industry category gained ground, led by iron and steel, mining, and m...