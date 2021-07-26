Tokyo stocks rise sharply in morning on record-high Dow

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Monday morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a record high late last week on the back of positive U.S. earnings reports. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 383.78 points, or 1.39 percent, from Wednesday to 27,931.78. Japanese markets were closed Thursday and Friday for national holidays. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 26.63 points, or 1.40 percent, at 1,931.04. Every category industry gained ground, except for electric power and gas issues. Major gainers were led by iron and steel, and te...