Baseball: Angels' Ohtani extends MLB lead with 35th homer

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his MLB-leading 35th homer in the Los Angeles Angels' 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, going deep for the first time in five games. Ohtani hit a solo shot off Danny Coulombe (1-1) in the sixth inning that broke a 2-2 tie, and the Angels added three more runs in the ninth when catcher Max Stassi singled in a run for his third RBI of the game. Ohtani's homer came immediately after Twins rookie Bailey Ober's removal. The 414-foot blast extended Ohtani's major-league lead in the home run race to three ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and also ...