Nidec starts talks with Hon Hai, Foxtron to set up JV in Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese electronics maker Nidec Corp. has agreed to start discussions with Hon Hai Technology Group and its subsidiary Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co. to set up a joint venture in Taiwan for producing and selling electric vehicle motor systems. Under the agreement, the three companies will conduct feasibility studies and proceed with negotiations with the aim of concluding a contract by the end of December 2021, the Kyoto-based company said last week. The joint venture is planned to be established within 2022 mainly for the development, production and sale of traction motor systems and vario...