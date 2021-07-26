Tokyo stocks end higher, tracking record-breaking U.S. Dow index

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday as investor sentiment improved after the Dow index hit record highs late last week in New York following positive earnings. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 285.29 points, or 1.04 percent, from Wednesday at 27,833.29. Japanese markets were closed Thursday and Friday for national holidays. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 21.21 points, or 1.11 percent, higher at 1,925.62. Gainers were led by iron and steel, textile and apparel, and marine transportation issues.