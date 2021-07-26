Taiwan's TSMC in talks to build 1st Japan chip plant

Semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. confirmed on Monday that it is in talks with the Japanese side to build a wafer factory in Japan TSMC Chairman Mark Liu told a virtual meeting of shareholders, "The goal is to build a factory in Japan." Liu said weekly discussions are taking place with the Japanese side, and the decision on whether to proceed with the idea will be made based on "customer needs" and "cost economics." "Our goal is to complete the due diligence, balance the cost difference and allow our shareholders to make a relatively stable profit," he said, without re...
