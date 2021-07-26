N. Korea facing damage from sultry weather, drought amid food crisis

North Korea has been facing damage from sultry weather and drought, state-run media reported Monday, with leader Kim Jong Un trying to tackle the country's worst food crisis in over 10 years. The precipitation as of mid-July stands at 21.2 millimeters, around a quarter of the average and the second-lowest level in the records of meteorological observation after 1981, the official Korean Central News Agency said. In some areas in the nation, the maximum daytime temperature has reached 35 C on average, drying out thousands of hectares of rice and corn fields and impeding the growth of rice as we...
