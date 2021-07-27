Visually-impaired man hurt as train drags him short distance

Newsfrom Japan

A man with a visual impairment was injured slightly Monday after falling on a station platform southwest of Tokyo with his right hand caught in the closed doors of a commuter train that dragged him for about two meters, the train operator said. The man in his 60s hit his head and lower back when he fell on the platform, with a conductor taking notice and applying the emergency brake to stop the train. According to Keikyu Corp., the man was trying to board a commuter train at Keikyu Kurihama Station in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, at around 1 p.m. when his hand holding a white cane for visual...