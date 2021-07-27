FEATURE: Olympic hosts ensure athletes get Japan taste despite restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

With their activities outside competition venues severely restricted under coronavirus protocols, Olympic and Paralympic athletes will have few chances to enjoy the sights of their host city. But organizers have made sure that they will at least get a taste of it. Banned from freely eating at restaurants or bars, athletes' culinary encounter with Japan will take place almost exclusively in the casual dining area in the athletes' village in Tokyo. Although raw fish is unavailable to ensure food safety, an array of Japanese food items, both traditional and popular, including ramen and udon noodl...