Tokyo stocks open higher after U.S. record highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher in early trading Tuesday as record highs in U.S. shares overnight on robust corporate earnings reports lifted sentiment. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 155.12 points, or 0.56 percent, from Monday to 27,988.41. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 10.77 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,936.39. Gainers were led by nonferrous metal, iron and steel, and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.30-34 yen compared with 110.32-42 yen in New York and 110.20-22 yen in Tokyo at 5 ...