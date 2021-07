Main events scheduled for August

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for August: Aug. 1 (Sun) -- Japan to start free coronavirus vaccinations of citizens living abroad when they temporarily return home. Aug. 2 (Mon) -- Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for July. -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data for July. -- Japan Council against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs (Gensuikyo) to hold world conference. Aug. 3 (Tues) -- Tokyo District Court to hold first hearing for ex-farm minister Takamori Yoshikawa over bribes he received from egg producer. -- Kobe District Court to hand down...