Tokyo stocks edge up in morning on strong Wall Street

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Tuesday morning as investor sentiment was lifted after U.S. shares hit record highs overnight on strong earnings, although concerns about surging coronavirus cases in Japan weighed on the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 98.79 points, or 0.35 percent, from Monday to 27,932.08. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 9.03 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,934.65. Gainers were led by nonferrous metal, iron and steel, and mining issues.