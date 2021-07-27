Yamato Holdings invests in Singaporean e-commerce solution provider

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's logistics giant Yamato Holdings Co. is investing in Singaporean e-commerce solution provider iStore iSend Pte. Ltd. to explore new business opportunities in Asia's rapidly growing e-commerce market. Tokyo-based Yamato said Monday it made the investment in the Singaporean firm through its investment arm Kuroneko Innovation Fund without releasing the amount or an investment ratio. According to Yamato, iStore iSend is an e-commerce enablement and fulfillment services firm, providing end-to-end services from website creation, storage and pick-and-pack to delivery arrangements via its propr...