Tokyo stocks rise on another record Wall Street close

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday as the record close of a key U.S. stock index for two straight trading days overnight offset continued concern about a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 136.93 points, or 0.49 percent, from Monday at 27,970.22. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 12.42 points, or 0.64 percent, higher at 1,938.04. Gainers were led by air transportation, nonferrous metal, and iron and steel issues.