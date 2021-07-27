Taiwan's TSMC eyes Kumamoto as site for 1st Japan chip plant

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has tapped Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, as a possible site for a chip plant it is considering building in the country, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday. The move comes as the Japanese government, which regards securing a stable supply of semiconductors as important for national security, has been working to attract the world's largest contract chipmaker to set up a factory in the country. TSMC is seeking financial support for building a plant, a government source said, as the construction would require investment of several hundre...