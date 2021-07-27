BOJ chief negative about prioritizing green bond buying

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Tuesday the central bank does not intend to prioritize green bond purchases as part of monetary easing, while some European central banks are considering doing so as they commit themselves to combating climate change. Kuroda said the BOJ's new scheme to provide funds to financial institutions for their loans and investments aimed at tackling climate change is "the most effective" for the Japanese economy and financial system. "We are already buying corporate bonds as part of monetary easing so it's natural that we can and will buy green bonds if they...