IMF cuts Japan's growth forecast to 2.8% in 2021 as pandemic weighs

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday forecast that Japan's economy will grow 2.8 percent in 2021 from a year before, down 0.5 percentage point from its April estimate amid a fresh wave of coronavirus infections. But the global growth projection remained unchanged at 6.0 percent, as dimmed prospects for Japan and emerging economies such as China and India were offset by improved outlooks for the United States and some other major advanced economies. In an update of the World Economic Outlook report, the Washington-based institution reiterated its warning against the continuing divergence ...