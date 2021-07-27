Toyota to halt more lines in Japan over COVID disruptions in Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it will suspend another three assembly lines in Japan for several days in August due to supply chain disruptions caused by the spread of coronavirus infections in Vietnam. The latest suspensions will affect the production of around 5,000 vehicles, bringing the total number of vehicles to about 8,000 following the automaker's announcement on Thursday that a line would be suspended due to the infections in the Southeast Asian country. The company's Tahara plant in Aichi Prefecture will suspend a line for four days from Aug. 3 and its affiliate Toyota Auto Body Co....